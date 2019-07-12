Super 30 Full Movie LEAKED Online For Free Download; Trouble For Hrithik Roshan Continues
Within a few hours of its release, Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 full movie has been leaked online for free download on pirated sites and we wonder how Hrithik will overcome this hurdle! The film, which is directed by Vikas Bahl and based on real-life story of mathematician Anand Kumar, who's the founder of Super 30 programme, has garnered positive reviews from many critics as well as the movie-goers. However, the online leak might hamper the business of the film at the box office.
Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebs hailed Hrithik Roshan after watching Super 30 and here's what they have to say...
(Tweets have been produced as it is)
Karan Johar
"Congratulations to Sajid! Shibashish! Madhu amd Vikas for making such a lovely film!!! Go make your weekend more relevant and watch a superstar deliver a power house portrayal @iHrithik #Super30."
Patralekhaa @Patralekhaa9
"What an incredible performance @iHrithik (link: http://Sir.You) Sir.You consumed the part and became #AnandKumar. This performance of yours touches the heart. I truly loved it. #Super30 is a must watch a tribute to the heroes that build a nation. Congratulations team @NGEMovies."
Dia Mirza @deespeak
"Take a BOW @iHrithik for telling the most important story of our times!!! Thank YOU. You and every single person in this MOVING, INSPIRING movie is SUPERRRRRRRRRRRRRRR❤️❤️❤️ #Super30 #MustWatch #PankajTripathi #VijayVerma."
Kriti Sanon @kritisanon
"#Super30 has its heart in the right place!!Absolutely loved the film!! So well made and such good performances! @iHrithik you are so so so good, seeing you perform gave me goosebumps! I'm a proud fan! @mrunal0801 you are lovely!! @TripathiiPankaj sir.you're my favourite."
Farah Khan
"Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year"! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You."
Sonali Bendre
"It's been a while since I've been to one and I'm really glad I stepped out for this film. I laughed, cried & came out inspired... what a fantastic performance, @iHrithik! And kudos to the #Super30 cast for putting up such an outstanding film!"
Sham Kaushal
"#Super30 is one of the best films I have ever seen. So heart touching & relevant. Hrithik Roshan is the heart & soul of the film @iHrithik & is simply outstanding. My humble salute to each & every person who contributed to making such a beautiful film. God bless."
