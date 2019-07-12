English
    Super 30 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Hrithik Roshan Starrer

    Super 30 Public Review: Hrithik Roshan | Mrunal Thakur | Pankaj Tripath | FilmiBeat

    The much-ambitious project of Hrithik Roshan, Super 30, has already hit the theatres and we're here with the live audience review. The film, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme Super 30, is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The film also casts Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu. Have a look at Twitterati review below...

    Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Gets His Formula Right

    Crazy 4 Bollywood @crazy4bolly

    "#Super30 is an extraordinary emotional film. @iHrithik just did awesome job. Every Bihari Student of 90s will relate to this ! #FirstDayFirstShow Must watch film of 2019."

    Ashish kumar @Ashishkumar0012

    "#Super30 can be a inpiration for all hard working students."

    BollywoodFarm @bollywoodfarm

    "#Super30 Review - A Good Story Film Missing Direction and On Screen Presentation. Great Acting and Performance from #HrithikRoshan ⭐️⭐️⭐️"

    Saurabh Shah @SaurabhrShah

    "@iHrithik‘s performance deserves a special mention. From the look to the mannerism to the dialogue delivery he has aced it all the way #Super30."

    JayJayWanti @Indus4valley

    "Knew it, Hritik is misfit for the role #Super30."

    Sandeep @imstripathy

    "It's interval time and the movie is inspirational. . @iHrithik is superb and @TripathiiPankaj is as always. Superb. 4/5. Lambi race ki ghoda hai yeh. Movie ..... #Super30Review #Super30 #fdfs."

    Ankita Bhandari @ankita_katty

    "Hrithik's character Anand selling papad on bus stop following the death of his father, is a heart wrenching sequence. #Super30."

    Debarupa Palit @ipalitDebarupa

    "As the Title, #Super30 is really SUPER. All students and @iHrithik are the best. #MrunalThakur is as usual cute. Good Luck #Super30."

    Keep watching this space for more updates on Super 30.

