Super 30 New Poster: Hrithik Roshan Gives A Glimpse Into The Struggles Of Anand Kumar's Life!

Hrithik Roshan, who created a huge buzz for lending his voice for the new song, 'Question Mark' from his most anticipated upcoming movie, Super 30 just stole our hearts by being all smiles in the new poster of the movie while traveling on top of a train while being immersed in his thoughts. The glimpse also tells us about the struggles of Anand Kumar's life which Hrithik pens down in his caption.

The actor also shared a post about the same on his Instagram handle captioned as, "Anand Kumar would travel every week for six hours by train with no money just to access the library at BHU into which he used to sneak in because outside students weren't allowed. Only so he could access the foreign journals which they stocked... It is the sneaking into BHU bit that got me 😜 #Super30 #July12th".

Have a look at the poster here.

At the same time, Asia's sexiest man shows his gratitude towards Anand Kumar for his life struggles to be a successful and a well-read man. This gratitude ensured that Hrithik won over his fans' hearts and is among all praises from his fans for his humble gesture.

Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur.

Speaking about the film, the actor recently said in an interview, "When I heard the script for the first time, it was a beautiful experience for me. I was extremely touched by it and it took me into a different world. Right from the first dialogue of Anand (Kumar; the protagonist), I could see myself doing the film and saying those lines. That character on paper was an extension of myself. I could see him in my head. All that was left now was to manifest that vision physically. And that became quite easy, actually. As for feeling anxious about how the film will be received, that is something every person involved in the filmmaking process will go through, even for their 100th film. But I'm also very excited, as with Super 30, I have stepped into a new territory, essaying a real life character from India's heartland.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

