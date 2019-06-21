Super 30 Song Paisa: Hrithik Roshan As Anand Kumar Enjoys His Rags-to-riches Moment

After the love ballad 'Jugraafiya', the makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 have released the second song from the film titled 'Paisa'. Reportedly, the track is an ode to all those who make money after a lot of struggle.

The track has Hrithik's Anand Kumar took up a job as a tutor in a coaching centre and how fortune finally bestows upon him. The song has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Speaking about the quirky number, composer Ajay Gogawale shared, "The word 'Paisa' has a lot of power because it makes every individual work hard. Vishal was a natural choice for this song because we wanted to highlight the power of this term. 'Paisa' is a contemporary composition, yet takes us on a nostalgic trip." Check out the video here.

Hrithik's commendable acting has been receiving praises from all across- a testimony to how he has captured the essence of the character flawlessly. Even Anand Kumar believes that he has imbibed his soul in his character where from his hand movements to the look in his eyes, the actor has captured it all with utmost perfection.

Through the journey of the movie, Super 30, it seems Hrithik and Anand Kumar' students have surely built a bond. From the alumni of Anand Kumar's coaching centre pouring in appreciation after the trailer release for Hrithik's promising portrayal to the actor personally wishing the students- the Superstar makes sure he is true to his character's soul.

A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer. The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik's de-glam look winning appreciation from all across.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

