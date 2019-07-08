English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Super 30 'Question Mark' Song: Hrithik Roshan Lends His Voice To The Track & Surprises His Fans

    By
    |

    The makers of Super 30 have released an all-new song of Super 30 titled, 'Question Mark' and a big surprise was unveiled as it has vocals by Hrithik Roshan himself. Earlier today, the actor had given us a sneak peek of the song but just when the song was released, the comments section filled in with praises from all across for the actor!

    Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and shared, "'पूछो , पूछो' ! अब मिलेगा हर अगर का जवाब, #QuestionMark करेगा अब सबका हिसाब! Giving voice to every question literally !Had a ball of a time not just filming but singing the super fun song Get ready to raise your questions with Question Mark, out NOW. Full song link in stories. #Super30."

    super30s

    To the surprise of his fans, we all heard the song in Hrithik's voice and the fans totally loved it. Appreciation poured in from all across and the comments sections were abuzz with appreciation for the actor's rap skills and baritone. From people calling his voice "magical" to "I just can't wait to watch this Blockbuster Movie"- the fans are super happy to hear Hrithik song 'Question mark'.

    Check out the video here-

    In the song, Hrithik can be seen rapping the lines at first where he is teaching mathematics to his students with references to real-life and real locations. More so, the actor is seen dashing a Bihari mien in a class of his Super 30 students where the consistent 'question mark' is flashing and Hrithik is singing his way to explain it all to his students. The fan's excitement has piqued to new heights after the song was released in Hrithik's voice and chords, in an all-new style.

    The music of the song has been rendered by Ajay-Atul, who have also composed and produced the song. The lyrics have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya which we hear Hrithik tell it all in the song, beautifully with a rap portion and the chords, mixed to give us a perfect blend. 'Question mark' has been mastered by Donal Whelan at Hafod Mastering (Whales) with backing vocals by Suzanne D'Mello and Group- with Hrithik's voice bringing it all together.

    The actor will be seen essaying the character of a teacher for his next. Hrithik will be reprising the role of a mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik.

    Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is slated to hit the big screens on July 12, 2019.

    Super 30 Actress Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Vikas Bahl Controversy: What Was Film's Fault?

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    Read more about: hrithik roshan super 30
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue