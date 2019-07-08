Super 30 'Question Mark' Song: Hrithik Roshan Lends His Voice To The Track & Surprises His Fans

The makers of Super 30 have released an all-new song of Super 30 titled, 'Question Mark' and a big surprise was unveiled as it has vocals by Hrithik Roshan himself. Earlier today, the actor had given us a sneak peek of the song but just when the song was released, the comments section filled in with praises from all across for the actor!

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and shared, "'पूछो , पूछो' ! अब मिलेगा हर अगर का जवाब, #QuestionMark करेगा अब सबका हिसाब! Giving voice to every question literally !Had a ball of a time not just filming but singing the super fun song Get ready to raise your questions with Question Mark, out NOW. Full song link in stories. #Super30."

To the surprise of his fans, we all heard the song in Hrithik's voice and the fans totally loved it. Appreciation poured in from all across and the comments sections were abuzz with appreciation for the actor's rap skills and baritone. From people calling his voice "magical" to "I just can't wait to watch this Blockbuster Movie"- the fans are super happy to hear Hrithik song 'Question mark'.

Check out the video here-

In the song, Hrithik can be seen rapping the lines at first where he is teaching mathematics to his students with references to real-life and real locations. More so, the actor is seen dashing a Bihari mien in a class of his Super 30 students where the consistent 'question mark' is flashing and Hrithik is singing his way to explain it all to his students. The fan's excitement has piqued to new heights after the song was released in Hrithik's voice and chords, in an all-new style.

The music of the song has been rendered by Ajay-Atul, who have also composed and produced the song. The lyrics have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya which we hear Hrithik tell it all in the song, beautifully with a rap portion and the chords, mixed to give us a perfect blend. 'Question mark' has been mastered by Donal Whelan at Hafod Mastering (Whales) with backing vocals by Suzanne D'Mello and Group- with Hrithik's voice bringing it all together.

The actor will be seen essaying the character of a teacher for his next. Hrithik will be reprising the role of a mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is slated to hit the big screens on July 12, 2019.

