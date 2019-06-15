Super 30 Song 'Jugraafiya': Hrithik Roshan & Mrunal Thakur Spread The Magic Of Love!

The makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 released the first song from the film's soundtrack today. Titled 'Jugraafiya', the romantic ballad is a soothing treat to the ears.

The song features the love exchange between the lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur. The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur and the soothing music of Ajay-Atul hits the right chords which will make you fall in love with the song, instantly.

Hrithik took to his official social media handle and shared the romantic number Jugraafiya from his upcoming film Super 30. Sharing the song Hrithik Roshan writes, "Kar ke gustaakhiyaan, Maange na maafiyaan, Teri chaahat ne badla mere dil ka #Jugraafiya! Song out now. http://bit.ly/Jugraafiya @mrunal0801 #UditNarayan @shreyaghoshal @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @ZeeMusicCompany @super30film".

Check out the video here-

The melodious song, Jugraafiya is sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by dynamic duo Ajay-Atul and penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

There was much anticipation before the song comes out as earlier, Hrithik Roshan had shared a teaser and a few glimpses from the song Jugraafiya.

The fans are going gaga over the superstar's yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30's trailer, while he has created a legacy for himself with challenging roles.

The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent.

A story on the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a teacher with a de-glam look which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

Super 30: Anand Kumar & His Students Believe Hrithik Roshan's Portrayal Is 'Perfect'