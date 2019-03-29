English
    Super 30: Hrithik Roshan Has A Blast With The Kids On The Sets Of The Film

    Hrithik Roshan is busy gearing up for his next release Super 30 in which the actor plays the role of a mathematics teacher who grooms 30 kids for the competitive exam for engineering. Creating a fun field environment, the actor and the Super 30 kids played games in between shots on the set.

    The actor would give them riddles to solve, form groups and give them tasks to complete etc. Developing a friendly and light atmosphere, due to which they have had a blast shooting for Super 30.

    Hrithik revealed and spoke about his experience of shooting the film saying, "The Super 30 kids and I have had a blast shooting for the film. In between shots we would often play games, solve riddles, do group tasks. While shooting, where our dialogues would end and where conversations would begin, was a blur."

    Hrithik underwent transformation to essay the role of a mathematics teacher who grooms 30 kids for competitive exams IIT JEE. On the poster, Hrithik looks super intense and convincing as a teacher. The tagline reads as "Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega".

    The actor, who enjoys a tremendous fan base across the globe, recently interacted with few of his fans and revealed Interesting insights into Super 30 and his next with Tiger Shroff. 

    Even before the makers released the official posters, owing to the immense excitement, several images from the sets were leaked that surfaced on the internet.

    Hrithik Roshan who has earlier delivered stellar performances essaying varied characters across genres has yet again given the testimony of his versatility. 

    The posters of the film added to the excitement of Super 30 as Hrithik Roshan posed with 30 kids who play his students. 

    Releasing on 26th July 2019, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming next is one of the most awaited films of the year.

