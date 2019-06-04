Super 30 Trailer: Hrithik Roshan Drops A Major Surprise In This Story From India's Heartland!

Super 30 Trailer Public Reaction | Hrithik Roshan | Vikas Bahl | FilmiBeat

The wait is finally over! The makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 have dropped the official trailer of the film and we must say, you must have never seen the actor like this before! The film is inspired by the real-life story of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar of 'Super 30' fame.

Hrithik tweeted the official trailer of the film and wrote, "Not all Superheroes wear capes. It's the ideas that make a nation. It's the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India #Super30Trailer."

The trailer released today showcases the journey of Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan) who trains 30 students to embark the highest peak of their life. The film captures the trials and tribulations of his life and the challenges he faced in order to set up his 'Super 30' institute.

Speaking about Hrithik playing his reel version on-screen, Anand had earlier said in an interview, "I don't look like anything like Hrithik Roshan, he looks like a Greek God. But to see him playing me is a very big thing for someone who comes from a background where film stars are thought to belong to a dream world."

Meanwhile, Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma will be seen in a cameo role in this film. Talking about it, the actor said, "While I can't say much about the part, what I can tell is that when I heard the story of 'Super 30' and about Anand sir who literally changed so many lives I knew I wanted to be a part of this story."

Director Vikas Bahl had earlier said in an interview, "Super 30 is a story of the struggles of those genius kids who have one opportunity and how those 30 amongst thousands of others redefine success. The film will focus on the Super 30 program that Kumar started, which trains 30 IIT aspirants to crack its entrance test."

He had further added, "Truth, they say, is stranger than fiction. Anand sir's life story is the most beautiful and shocking example of it. His mission to share his knowledge and educate children to get them and their families out of poverty is unprecedented. Fighting circumstances, lack of resources and the system that only wanted to pull him down, he is the true hero of today's India. I'm excited to take his story to the world."

Super 30 stars Mrunal Thakur as Hrithik's leading lady. Opening up about her working experience with the superstar, the actress had said, "Hrithik is such an inspiration. Just observing him on the set has taught me so much. The way he works is not just for himself, he is a team player and is so giving. I am absolutely loving each day of the shoot. I am so comfortable shooting with Hrithik. He is humble and dedicated, and that makes me want to give my 200 percent."

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is slated to release on July 12, 2019.

