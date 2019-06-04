Super 30 Trailer To Be Out Today; Hrithik Roshan Drops A New Sneak-peek From The Film!

After sharing a captivating poster recently, the makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' will be releasing its trailer today. The audience surely had been waiting for this moment with the trail of glimpses that the makers of the film had previously shared. The trailer is being touted to be the most awaited ones of the season, with everyone awaiting its release ever since the first announcement of the film.

To raise the excitement soaring high, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle and shared a still from the film. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Kya banna chahte ho? Rikki ya Bholu? Super 30 ke vidhyalay mein shaamil hone ke liye taiyaar ho? Milte hain ek baje. #Super30Trailer out today."

The first look of the film itself had created immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik's deglam look winning appreciation from all across. With the shift of release, Super 30 has built an enormous curiosity base in the country where the trailer is being widely awaited.

On his recent visit to China for the release of his movie 'Kaabil', Hrithik expressed, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."

The social media has been restless to finally catch the moving glimpse of their superstar. A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in this flick.

After previously promising projects, Hrithik is ready to bring yet another stellar portrayal on the screens with an inspiring storyline with Super 30, set to release on July 12, 2019.

Hrithik Roshan's Dignified Move; Changes The Release Date Of Super 30 With A Heart-felt Note!