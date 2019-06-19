Super 30: Here's Why The Makers Wished The Trailer Launch Of This Hrithik Film At Nalanda University

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan starrer, Super 30 has been receiving wide appreciation from all across for the promising performance of the actor and the rich storyline that the film holds. Though the trailer had a massive hit release, the makers of the movie were very keen on releasing the trailer at the world's oldest university and India's rich heritage, the centre of knowledge- Nalanda University in Bihar.

The makers of the movie believe that since the storyline of the movie is centered around the knowledge base of India where India, a superpower is the centre of knowledge, having the trailer launch at Nalanda University would have brought the focus of the world to the civilisation's first-ever University which finds its significance and heritage in the epics of history.

Sharing more, the sources said, "We got to know that now again, Nalanda University is functional with new centres for language and education where the students are learning. We wanted to go and launch the trailer there amidst all the current students of the University. Unfortunately, the authorities of Bihar told us that they would need more time for preparations since such a big superstar would be visiting the premises. Therefore, we will now go during the time of our Super 30 campaign since we could not visit Nalanda at the start."

Hrithik is a huge superstar and has massive popularity, deeper even in the nooks and corners of the country. Adding more, the sources revealed that Hrithik, upon knowing about the University's significance got super excited and more so, when he read up about Nalanda. He believes that India has been a knowledge hub since the beginning of the civilisation and continues to be one.

The film, Super 30's much-awaited trailer begins on an impactful opening note on proving the fact that India is a superpower and then it shows Hrithik essaying the role of the Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar who is preparing children to crack the competitive exam, IIT JEE.

A story of the triumph of spirit, the movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer, which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

Super 30: Anand Kumar & His Students Believe Hrithik Roshan's Portrayal Is 'Perfect'