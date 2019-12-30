Supermodel Padma Lakshmi Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra; Gives A Witty Reply!

The 49-year-old former Supermodel and TV Personality Padmalakshmi is quite popular on social media for her ideas on self-love and positive body image. Padma, who is an Indian-born, is known for hosting the Bravo cooking competition series since the second season in 2006.

Recently, Lakshmi was mistaken by the popular New York magazine for actress Priyanka Chopra. The official Instagram page of New York magazine tagged Priyanka Chopra in its celebrity cartoon takeover issue, instead of Padma Lakshmi. The post had Padma Lakshmi's portrait, while tagging Priyanka.

Padma quickly took to her Instagram to share the screenshot of the post. She wrote, "Thank you to the illustrious "@nydailynews" for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #JustIndianThings. (sic)"

The post by the New York magazine appears to have been removed after Padma posted it on her social media page. Padma's post gathered different reactions from celebrities.

Natalie Portman: "Oh no,"

Another user commented, "This is the equivalent of tagging Christina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears."

Earlier Padma has revealed what it feels like to be in the west, with an Indian origin. She told IANS, "I am very happy to see many more Indian faces on TV and in the arts and in publishing... It was hard to be an immigrant in the 1970s and 1980s. I am lucky that I managed to somehow find a place for myself. It is not like that I had a grand plan. There was no guarantee that I would be successful".

Padma Lakshmi is currently working on a new Hulu series called Taste the Nation. She is the writer and executive producer of the series.

On the other side, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shooting of The White Tiger in Delhi. The actress will be seen sharing screen with Rajkummar Rao in the Netflix series. The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the series stars newcomer Adarsh Gourav in an important role.

It is reported that Priyanka and Nick are having ideas to produce a sangeet series together for which they are planning to cast real couples.

