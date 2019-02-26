Surgical Strike 2.0: Akshay Kumar & Others Laud Indian Air Force For Avenging Pulwama Terror Attack

Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal & others react on India Air Strike on Pok after Pulwama | FilmiBeat

Days after the ghastly Pulwama attack, India on Tuesday carried out air strikes in Pakistan with top government sources saying that there were over 200 casualties from IAF strike. According to reports, the strike took place around 3: 30 AM using 12 Mirage 2,000 fighter jets. The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it, reported a news agency.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter page to laud the Indian Air Force for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.

Ajay Devgn "Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce. @narendramodi." Abhishek Bachchan "नमस्कार करते हैं। 🙏🇮🇳" Taapsee Pannu "✌🏼", wrote Taapsee Pannu while sharing an article about the Balkot airstrike. Sonakshi Sinha "Jai Hind! 🇮🇳" Tusshar Kapoor "#IndiaStrikesBack JAI HIND 🇮🇳" Aftab Shivdasani "So proud of the Indian Air Force for the precise and befitting reply to reach the perpetrators a lesson. 👏🏼 🇮🇳. This is a new age India. Jai Hind #istandwiththeforces #IndiaStrikesBack #Surgicalstrike2." Karan Kundrra "How's the Jaish now??? #Balakot salute the #indianairforce." Akshay Kumar "Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack." Paresh Rawal "A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳." Swara Bhaskar "Salute to the our armed forces. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳."

