Surveen Chawla Talks About Post Pregnancy Weight Loss And fighting Postpartum Depression

Actress Surveen Chawla gave birth to her daughter Eva in the month of April this year. In a matter of mere six months, the actress has been successful in shedding the post-pregnancy kilos. Surveen off lately has been glowing and soaking in the feeling of being a new mum. This is clearly evident in her social media posts where the actress constantly gives everyone a glimpse into her life. The Parched actress has never looked better or happier for that matter. In an interview with mid-day, the actress opened up about her weight loss journey and how she managed to keep depression at bay.

Surveen said she practiced yoga and took to cardiovascular activity while sometimes doing both on the same day. Only home-cooked food was what she consumed while keeping her cravings in check. Although she did make sure to eat small portions every two hours and including vegetables, eggs, and nachni rotis in her diet. Chawla confessed that she had put on 18 kilos, and now, in six months post-delivery, has only five more to lose.

The new mother was also successful in evading post-partum depression by consciously working towards staying centered and opening up about her feelings with husband Akshay Thakker. Surveen explained in detail and stated "Since I am expressive, I could vent. I am not diplomatic and am also lucky to be blessed with a partner who shares everything with me. One shouldn’t have to repress themselves. (Depression) starts from a single instance, but becomes a larger problem. Throughout my pregnancy, I kept myself in an emotionally-sound place. I had knowledge about what was going on with me, and the baby. There were days when my emotions were all over the place. But, I did my best to stay centered, and share [my feelings] with my partner. I reminded myself every day that I was doing the best I could." (sic)