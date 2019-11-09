    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Surveen Chawla Talks About Post Pregnancy Weight Loss And fighting Postpartum Depression

      By
      |

      Actress Surveen Chawla gave birth to her daughter Eva in the month of April this year. In a matter of mere six months, the actress has been successful in shedding the post-pregnancy kilos. Surveen off lately has been glowing and soaking in the feeling of being a new mum. This is clearly evident in her social media posts where the actress constantly gives everyone a glimpse into her life. The Parched actress has never looked better or happier for that matter. In an interview with mid-day, the actress opened up about her weight loss journey and how she managed to keep depression at bay.

      Surveen said she practiced yoga and took to cardiovascular activity while sometimes doing both on the same day. Only home-cooked food was what she consumed while keeping her cravings in check. Although she did make sure to eat small portions every two hours and including vegetables, eggs, and nachni rotis in her diet. Chawla confessed that she had put on 18 kilos, and now, in six months post-delivery, has only five more to lose.

      Surveen Chawla

      The new mother was also successful in evading post-partum depression by consciously working towards staying centered and opening up about her feelings with husband Akshay Thakker. Surveen explained in detail and stated "Since I am expressive, I could vent. I am not diplomatic and am also lucky to be blessed with a partner who shares everything with me. One shouldn’t have to repress themselves. (Depression) starts from a single instance, but becomes a larger problem. Throughout my pregnancy, I kept myself in an emotionally-sound place. I had knowledge about what was going on with me, and the baby. There were days when my emotions were all over the place. But, I did my best to stay centered, and share [my feelings] with my partner. I reminded myself every day that I was doing the best I could." (sic)

      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 0:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue