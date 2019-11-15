Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi Starrer Dil Bechara Gets A New Release Date

Putting an end to all speculation, Fox Star Studios on Friday has announced that Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara will not release on a streaming platform. After having faced a number of delays, the movie will now hit the theatres countrywide on May 8, 2020.

There were a number of rumors swirling in the media that Dil Bechara will be pushed onto a streaming platform by the studio just like Sushant's previous movie Drive. But the studio bankrolling the movie have come forward denying the rumors while making it clear that it plans to release the film theatrically.

Sources claim that the movie was delayed due to last-minute changes and with the post-production taking longer than expected. Dil Bechara was initially slated to release this year on November 29. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

The newbie actress took to Instagram to share the news with a new poster of the film. Sanjana wrote, " Dil Bechara, an extraordinary love story very close to my heart will now be releasing on 8th May 2020, only in cinemas”

Dil Bechara was earlier titled as Kizie Aur Manny and is the official adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel, The Fault in Our Stars. Besides Sushant and Sanjana, the movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

The score for the film has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman. The musician too, took to Twitter to share the news and wrote “#DilBechara - A story with so many emotions, releases on 8th May, 2020 only in cinemas.” (sic)