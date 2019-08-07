Sushant Singh Rajput DATING Rhea Chakraborty? Actor Says 'I Cannot Allow Myself To Say Anything'

Sushant's Reply When Asked If He Is Dating Anyone

The actor said, "I'm seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I'm not allowed to say."

The Actor Says His Silence Was A Self-imposed One

"It's not that someone else is saying that I'm not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything," Sushant was quoted as saying.

Sushant Says Things Are In A Nascent Stage

The actor further added, "Right now, it's not right to say. People shouldn't start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?."

He Continued To Remain Evasive When Quizzed About His Current Relationship Status

When prodded further, he added, "Till the time you ask me what you think about yourself, do I go around and think about it? Of course not. When you ask me general questions, I give you general answers. If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I'd have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I'll say it."