    Sushant Singh Rajput: I Can Never Say No To Work With Ankita Lokhande

    Ex-lovebirds Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande are having a ball of a time in Bollywood and are grabbing every opportunity that comes their way with regards to work. The norm in tinsel town after a breakup is stop exchanging pleasantries and also completely stop talking about their exes, but Sushant and Ankita have broken the norm and wished each other well in every press conference.

    Sushant Singh Rajput Says He'd Work With Ankita Lokhande If The Opportunity Arises

    During the promotions of his upcoming movie Sonchiraiya, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked if he'd like to work with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and the actor stated that he'd love to work with her if the opportunity arises.

    I'm Here In Bollywood To Work, Says Sushant Singh Rajput

    "Main kaam karne ke liy kabhi bhi naa nahi kar sakta hoon! Phir wo kisi ke sath bhi kaam karne ka mauka mile. Hum issi ke liye hi yahan aaye hai na? (I can never say no to work with anyone, whoever the person is... That's why we are here, no?)."

    Sushant Singh Rajput Had Previously Praised Ankita Lokhande's Performance In Manikarnika

    When Ankita Lokhande posted a picture on Instagram from Manikarnika, Sushant Singh Rajput commented, "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I'm extremely happy to see this. May God bless with lots of success and happiness,'' for which Ankita replied, "Thank you Sushant and I wish you the same."

    Sonchiraiya – Grand Release

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiraiya is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 1, 2019. The movie is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

