Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up About #MeToo Allegations: I Felt Bad & Misunderstood

Sushant Found The Allegations 'Paradoxical'

The actor told Mid-Day, "It was paradoxical because it [the #MeToo movement] was something that I stand for."

It Was A Smear Campaign

Asserting that it was a smear campaign, Sushant added, "I happened to be one of the intentional and strategic casualties. Many paid campaigners were used to give it a burst."

Sushant Says He Felt Bad & Misunderstood

"I felt bad and misunderstood. The more it gets written about, the more it damages my reputation, which I have worked hard to build."

Sushant Strongly Advocates The #MeToo Movement

"The movement is a good thing. It is all about changing mindsets," the actor told the leading daily.

Sanjana Too Had Clarified In A Post That Sushant Never Misbehaved With Her

"On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures."