Sushant Singh Rajput Plans To Send 100 Kids To NASA For Astronaut Training!

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently revealed that it was his childhood dream to become an astronaut, and work at NASA. But since he couldn't find fulfillment to his dreams, he is now supporting other kids with the same desires. Sushant said that he has sent two kids to NASA, where one of them won a gold medal and is now training to become an astronaut. Next, he plans to send 100 kids! Read on.

Sushant told IANS, "When I was a kid I really wanted to be an astronaut but I did not know where to go. I always wanted to go to NASA but was declined again and again, so I got myself a really powerful telescope, which can zoom in on any creator on a bright moon night. It was two years back that I had a chance to go to NASA and I did a small workshop there. One year later I sent two kids to NASA, they were very bright kids and one of them won a gold medal there and he now trains to become an astronaut. I am now planning to send at least 100 kids this time to NASA."

The actor will feature on National Geographic's show on Chandrayaan 2's landing on the moon. He will talk about his fascination with outer space during the show.

Sushant apparently owns a piece of land on the moon, in a region called Mare Muscoviense, or the 'Sea of Muscovy'.

On the work front, Sushant will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, Chhichhore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and others, and is going to hit theatres this Friday, on September 6. The film is already receiving praises from many within the industry.

