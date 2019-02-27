Sushant Singh Rajput Reacts To Clashing With Kriti Sanon At Box Office In The Most Surprising Way!

English
    This Friday (March 1, 2019) will witness the clash of alleged ex-couple, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon at the box office. On one side, Sushant Singh Rajput is gearing up for Sonchiriya, while on the other side; Kriti Sanon is gearing up for Luka Chuppi along with Kartik Aaryan. However, Sushant reacted to the clash in the most positive way.

    While sharing the poster of Luka Chuppi on his Instagram page, Sushant wrote, "और हमारे प्रिय मित्रो कि फिल्म, "लुक्का छुप्पी' भी Release हो रही है 1 March को। उनकी फिल्म एकदम सुपरहिट💥 हो, ये दिल ❤ से कामना 🙏 करते है :)🕺🍻💰 #dineshvijan @kritisanon @kartikaaryan @maddockfilms." [sic] 

    Needless to mention, fans loved this gesture of Sushant Singh Rajput. A fan commented on Sushant's post saying, "All the best Sushant Bhai for your movie...you are finest and nice soul👏👏." [sic]

    Another fan also praised this lovely gesture of Sushant and wrote, "You are really a big inspiration to every one with all your posts."

    "@sushantsinghrajput their movie is also releasing on the same date as yours, still you wished them good luck.. Such a humble person you are ❤ i wish you all the luck in the world for your movie #sonchiriyaa 🔥," wrote another user.

    Recently, in an interview with Zoom, when Sushant was quizzed about the clash of his film with Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi, he had said, "Clash? There is no clash. It's not like in one theatre we'll have both the films playing on two walls."

    While Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi revolves around the storyline of live-in relationships in India, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya is a movie about bandits. We'll have to wait and watch as to which movie the audiences will shower their love on March 1, 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
