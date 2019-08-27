English
    Sushant Singh Rajput Rubbishes Wedding Rumours With Rhea Chakraborty

    Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have been in the news recently. News reports stating that the two were ready to take their relationship to the next level, and were soon going to get married, started doing the rounds. Sushant has rubbished these reports.

    Sushant Rubbishes Wedding Rumours With Rhea

    Some time back, it was being reported that Sushant was in a hurry to settle down with Rhea but the latter wanted a bit more time. In an interview with Zoom, Sushant was quizzed about the reports of his marriage to Rhea. Sushant dismissed the reports and said, "It's a rumour." The actor further added that he had stopped reading rumours about him.

    Sushant and Rhea have been spotted together on numerous occasions, out on dinner dates and what not. Their social media PDA has lead everyone to think that the two are dating.

    Earlier, Sushant was in a long term relationship with Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande, which ended in 2017.

    On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's 'Sonchiriya', starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana. He will again be seen in an ensemble drama, 'Chhichhore', with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and others. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is set to release on September 6, this year.

