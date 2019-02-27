Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya Critics' Reviews Out!

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, Sonchiriya is all set to release on March 1. The film is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and we're here with the critics review.

While praising the movie, Cineblitz wrote, "The treatment of the story is action-packed and does not have a single dull moment. All actors deliver powerful performances and this one is Sushant's best performance till date."

Pointing out the 'nay' factor, Cineblitz wrote, "The film's dialect proves to be a major hindrance and we struggled initially to get a hang of the language."

TOI also praised the movie and wrote, "Gripping, tense and unpredictable, despite being a slow-burn western, Chaubey's period thriller makes for a riveting watch. It manages to engage, suspect, shock and transport you to a world where people yearn for salvation over survival."

Spotboye rather gave the film a mixed review and wrote, "Chaubey's lives up to his Udta Punjab record -but partially. Yours truly strongly feels that he would have got it better if he had layered it with few slices of commercial elements. The film tends to get a tad repetitive and slow with similar and long encounters in the Valley."

Shot in Chambal, the film is set in the 1970s and showcases a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits played by Sushant, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film contains many expletives.

The director, who has critically-acclaimed films like Udta Punjab, Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya to his credit, had earlier admitted that there is always a pressure on him to deliver good content.

"That kind of pressure is there but I don't think about it. Filmmaking itself is too tough but the focus is on getting it right. I have people around me who are honest and critical about my work," had said Abhishek Chaubey.