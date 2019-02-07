English
    Sushant Singh Rajput ADMITS He'll Work With His Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande; Praises Sara Ali Khan

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for many years and things didn't work between the duo and they parted ways diligently. Despite the couple being separated, everyone were curious to know if the Sonchiraiya actor would love to work with his ex-girlfriend Ankita, now that she's entered Bollywood in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Sushant revealed that he would love to work with Ankita if the script is good and would not say no to work, as he believes personal and professional life is different.

    When Asked Will You Work With Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande...

    "Yes! Kam ke liye kabhi na nahi kar sakte hai, kisi ke liye bhi (Yes! Professionally, can't say no to anyone)," said Sushant Singh Rajput about his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande duing the promotions of Sonchiraiya.

    Sushant Singh Rajput Praises Sara Ali Khan

    Sushant Singh Rajput who starred alongside Sara Ali Khan in her debut Kedarnath, praised the newcomer by saying, "Yes! I am happy that her performance has been applauded in loads. Being her debut film, she deserved all the applause."

    When Asked About His Relationship With Sara Ali Khan

    When asked about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he no longer reads the news about himself and learnt it the hard way on how media interactions work. He said, "I have noticed that since I do not answer queries of the media in specific, they have started posing their queries in general. Thus, I have also started giving answers in general."

    Sonchiraiya - Grand Release

    Sushant Singh Rajput is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Sonchiraiya and is promoting the film in every nook and corner. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 8, 2019 and also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. The movie is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 6:16 [IST]
