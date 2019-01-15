Sushant Singh Rajputs' EX-GF Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Businessman Vicky Jain

It's known to all that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in serious relationship with each other. However, things between them didn't work for long and about a couple of years ago, the duo ended up parting ways! While, it is believed that Sushant was allegedly dating Kriti Sanon, Ankita has found love again in businessman Vicky Jain.

Speaking of Vicky, Ankita told Bombay Times, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right."

When asked about if wedding is on card, she said, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."

Talking about the institution of marriage, Ankita said, "Love is really important for me, because I believe in it. I believe in giving love to everyone, including my family, dogs and myself, and not just the person I get married to."

"Relationships are very important, because that's the bond you share with someone and that's how love grows between people. Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films."

On the work front, Ankita will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika : The Queen Of Jhansi. The film is slated to release on January 25 and Ankita plays the role of Jhalkari Bai.