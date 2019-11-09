    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sushant Singh Rajput’s next movie Dil Bechara will now hit the screens in 2020

      Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to have four movies releasing in 2019. But it seems like his next outing at the silver screen, Dil Bechara has been pushed to an early 2020 release. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster The Fault In Our Stars. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial will launch actress Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead opposite Sushant.

      The year 2019 has turned out to be a roller coaster one at the movies for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was first seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya. The movie was well-received by the critics but underperformed at the box office. His second release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which turned out to be a major success for the actor. And lastly, he starred in the Dharma Productions Drive that released directly on Netflix. The movie was heavily panned by one and all.

      The actor was supposed to conclude the year with the much-awaited remake that was supposed to hit the screens on November 29. But the movie has been postponed and sources claim that the delay is due to post-production taking longer than expected. A reliable source confirmed the same and stated that “Dil Bechara will not release on November 29 anymore. There have been last-minute changes and the team needs a little more time for the post-production of the film. So, the team has collectively decided to shift the movie to an early 2020 date instead. An official announcement regarding the new release date will be officially made soon."

      There were other rumors swirling in the media that the studio backing the movie was planning to release the movie directly on an OTT platform. But another source close to the development has put the news to rest and stated that there’s no truth to it whatsoever and the movie will definitely be a theatrical release.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 20:19 [IST]
