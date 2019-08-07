Sushma Swaraj Passes Away; Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar & Others Express Condolences

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. The senior BJP leader suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to New Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday evening. She remained in critical condition before taking her last breath. She was elected seven times as an MP and three times as an MLA in her political career. However, she had decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 due to ill health.

News of Sushma Swaraj's untimely demise has come in as a shock to the entire country. Condolences are pouring in from all parts of the nation. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti." (sic)

Bollywood celebs Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar and others also took to social media to express their condolences.

Bomani Irani wrote, "A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation's loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj" (sic)

Ritesih Deshmukh tweeted, "A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers" (sic)

Parineeti Chopra, who is comes from the same cantonment as Sushma Swaraj, wrote, "I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level." (sic)

Remembering the brilliant parliamentarian that Sushma ji was, Swara Bhaskar wrote, "RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic." (sic)

