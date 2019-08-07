English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sushma Swaraj Passes Away; Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar & Others Express Condolences

    By
    |

    Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, August 6. The senior BJP leader suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to New Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday evening. She remained in critical condition before taking her last breath. She was elected seven times as an MP and three times as an MLA in her political career. However, she had decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 due to ill health.

    Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Passes Away

    News of Sushma Swaraj's untimely demise has come in as a shock to the entire country. Condolences are pouring in from all parts of the nation. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti." (sic)

    PM Modi further tweeted, "I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled." (sic)

    Remembering her contributions as a Minister, he wrote, "An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world." (sic)

    "Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he concluded. (sic)

    Bollywood celebs Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar and others also took to social media to express their condolences.

    Bomani Irani wrote, "A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation's loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj" (sic)

    Ritesih Deshmukh tweeted, "A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers" (sic)

    Parineeti Chopra, who is comes from the same cantonment as Sushma Swaraj, wrote, "I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level." (sic)

    Remembering the brilliant parliamentarian that Sushma ji was, Swara Bhaskar wrote, "RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic." (sic)

    Anupam Kher posted this video on his twitter -

    Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss." (sic)

    Remembering the strong personality that Sushma Swaraj was, Neha Dhupia wrote, "#RIPSushmaSwarajJi ... such a strong and prominent face of women in Indian politics... what a huge loss to our nation ... my condolences to the family and to an entire nation that mourns ... #respect #womanofstrength #RIP" (sic)

    Shabana Azmi Ji mourned the death of Sushma Swaraj by writing, "Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP" (sic)

    Photo Credit: ndtv.com

    More ANUPAM KHER News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue