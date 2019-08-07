Sushma Swaraj Passes Away; Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar & Others Express Condolences

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, August 6. The senior BJP leader suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to New Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday evening. She remained in critical condition before taking her last breath. She was elected seven times as an MP and three times as an MLA in her political career. However, she had decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 due to ill health.

News of Sushma Swaraj's untimely demise has come in as a shock to the entire country. Condolences are pouring in from all parts of the nation. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti." (sic)

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

PM Modi further tweeted, "I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled." (sic)

Remembering her contributions as a Minister, he wrote, "An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world." (sic)

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he concluded. (sic)

Bollywood celebs Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar and others also took to social media to express their condolences.

Bomani Irani wrote, "A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation's loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj" (sic)

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019

Ritesih Deshmukh tweeted, "A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers" (sic)

A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

Parineeti Chopra, who is comes from the same cantonment as Sushma Swaraj, wrote, "I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level." (sic)

I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 6, 2019

Remembering the brilliant parliamentarian that Sushma ji was, Swara Bhaskar wrote, "RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic." (sic)

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2019

Anupam Kher posted this video on his twitter -

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss." (sic)

RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 6, 2019

Remembering the strong personality that Sushma Swaraj was, Neha Dhupia wrote, "#RIPSushmaSwarajJi ... such a strong and prominent face of women in Indian politics... what a huge loss to our nation ... my condolences to the family and to an entire nation that mourns ... #respect #womanofstrength #RIP" (sic)

#RIPSushmaSwarajJi ... such a strong and prominent face of women in Indian politics... what a huge loss to our nation ... my condolences to the family and to an entire nation that mourns ... #respect #womanofstrength #RIP — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 6, 2019

Shabana Azmi Ji mourned the death of Sushma Swaraj by writing, "Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP" (sic)

Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 6, 2019

Really shocking and sad news of the demise of Sushma Swaraj ji. A tall and dignified leader who commanded respect wherever she went. May her soul rest in peace. Sincere condolences to her family and millions of well wishers. Om Shanti. 🙏🏼💔 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) August 6, 2019

A great leader, wonderful human being ,fearless lady and a true role model towards women empowerment. Rest in peace #SushmaSwaraj ji🙏🏻 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 6, 2019

Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji . May her soul rest in peace 🙏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 6, 2019

Tragic! Deeply saddened to hear the loss of the Iron Lady of India #SushmaSwaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace. — Masaba (@MasabaG) August 6, 2019

Photo Credit: ndtv.com