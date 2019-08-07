English
    Sushma Swaraj's Sudden Demise: Adnan Sami Pens Heartfelt Note; Recalls Her As 'Motherly Figure'

    The sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj has come across as a shocker for the whole nation. She breathed her last after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday night. She was 67.

    As soon as the news broke in, many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences. Amongst them was singer Adnan Sami, who penned a heartfelt note to express his grief.

    Calling Sushma Swaraj a motherly figure, the singer tweeted, "My family & I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushma ji's sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator & a very loving, caring & warm soul. Will miss her dearly. #sushmaswaraj #RIPSushmaJi." (sic)

    He even shared a few pictures of his family's meet-and-greet with her. Have a look at his tweet here.

    Back in May 2015, Adnan had applied for Indian citizenship after his Pakistani passport got expired. Sushma Swaraj, who then served as the Indian Minister of External Affairs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apparently helped him to get Indian citizenship. Adnan was finally granted the Indian citizenship in January 2016.

    Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the political leader.

    Big B tweeted in Hindi, "Mridubhashi, sammohak varta, milansaar, dukhharta. Sushma ji jaisi ka rikt sthan kabhi nahin bharta." (sic)

    "#RIPSushmaJi India and Indians across the globe will surely miss you. 🙏🏽," wrote 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal. (sic)

    Calling Sushma Swaraj an 'Iron Lady', Anil Kapoor wrote, "It's with a heavy heart that we bid goodbye to the fierce leader and exceptional human being that was @SushmaSwaraj

    ji. Her loss will be felt deeply by the whole nation as we keep the memory of her leadership & wisdom alive in our hearts...RIP Iron Lady 🙏." (sic)

    Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj Ji. She was an extraordinary leader, minister & personality. #RIP Iron lady." (sic)

    Ayushmann Khurrana too mourned the political leader's sudden demise and wrote, #SushmaSwaraj ji, may your soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻." (sic)

    Sushma Swaraj Passes Away; Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar & Others Express Condolences

