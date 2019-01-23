English
    Sushmita Sen And Her Beau Rohman Shawl Drop Major Couple Goals At A Friend's Wedding [PICS]

    By
    |

    Love is a magic potion and we agree more to it everything we see Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Roman Shawl. The couple has been dating for a while and giving us some major relationship goals every now and then. Right from working out together to making joint appearances, there's no doubt that these two are deeply in love.

    Recently, Sushmita attended her bestie Fatima Dsouza's wedding with her beau Rohman and daughter Alisah. Later, the actress took to her Instagram page to share pictures from the wedding. Check them out right away here-

    We Wonder What's Sush Thinking!

    The 'blush' on Sushmita Sen's face in this picture speak volumes while her 'jaan' Rohman is looking straight into the lens.

    Flower Power

    There's nothing greater than a mother's love and this picture is a proof. Sushmita and her daughter Alisah look so happy in this picture.

    The Ladies In Pink

    Little Alisah poses for a picture with mommy Sushmita Sen and it's all things adorable.

    A Happy Picture

    Sushmita Sen and her daughter Alisah, Rohman pose for a quick photo-op with the bride and her groom and it's such a heartwarming sight.

    It Seems Like Sushmita- Alisah Can't Get Enough Of Clicking Pictures

    This time, the mother-daughter duo pose for a picture outside the Mount Mary Church.

    One With The Bride

    Sushmita captioned these pictures as, "To a blessed journey of togetherness!!Congratulations Fatima & Clint, what a beautiful wedding!!! Alisah was thrilled to be the #flowergirl #MountMaryChurch #wedding #commitment #friends #love #happiness #DuggaDugga."

    Thrice The Fun

    While Sushmita and her friend pose for a selfie, Rohman is in the mood for some photo-bombing.

    On the work front, Sushmita recently walked the ramp for designer Ashish Soni in Kolkata.

    In one of her recent interviews when asked how's life in 40s, the actress said, "Forties? Oh! It's just got better! In my 20s, I thought I knew myself. I knew everything that was to come and I was going to be planning every step of my life. In my 30s, I realised that when you fight with natural progression, that's when you start to wonder about the ageing process... and the process of who am I... the identity crisis that follows. B

    By the time I touched 40, I could finally say I don't know myself and I am very happy to keep finding me out every single day. I don't have to reach anywhere. Every day is new for me and I am very adaptable to that change. Forties have possibly been the best out of all of them."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
