Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Kisses Her; Tells Her, 'I Love Your Dimples'

Love Is In The Air

On Monday night, Rohman shared this picture from the vacation and captioned it, "I just love her dimples. My munchkin. Sushmita, I LOVE YOU. #love #life #happiness #smile #mine." (sic) Aww, that's so cute of him.

Sushmita Sen Drops An Adorable Comment

Beneath the picture shared by Rohman, the actress wrote, "All yours. Dimples and all. I love this picture!!!! Mmmuuuaah jaan meri." She too shared the same picture and wrote, "Here's another beautiful reason to smile more often'. I love you." (sic)

Sushmita & Rohman Have Been Dating For A While

Meanwhile, recently, rumours surfaced that the couple has called it quits after Rohman's cryptic posts in his Instagram stories hinted so. However, Rohman and Sushmita slammed all these reports by posing together for a gym selfie.

The Couple's Love Story Began With An Instagram DM

On Rajeev Masand's chat show, Sushmita spilled the beans about how she met Rohman and said, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

She revealed, "Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone." However, she texted him a 'thank you' message back. However, fate had some other things in store for them and the couple is now in a relationship.