Sushmita Sen Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Rohman Shawl In These Photos & It's All Things LOVE!
Lately, Sushmita Sen has been wearing her heart on the sleeve. The actress is in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl and the lovebirds never shy away from indulging in some cute PDA. From working out together in the gym to attending events, these two have been dropping some major relationship goals.
The couple is currently vacationing in Maldives and Sushmita is making sure that her fans get a glimpse into their romantic vacation.
Picture-Perfect
Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl enjoy a boat ride and are seen here posing for an adorable couple picture.
It's Love All Around
In this candid click, the actress is flaunting her toned body in a black bikini as she rests her head on her beau's lap.
They Look So Good Together!
Sushmita captioned the pictures as, '#Love' with a kiss emoji. Her boyfriend dropped a cute comment which read, "Bliss."
Rise Like A Phoenix
Earlier, Sushmita had shared a picture where she was seen posing on a deck. Her caption read, ""To embody the spirit of a Phoenix, one must embrace the transformative power of a Ricochet!! #phoenix #ricochet #reborn #trasformation #undyingspirit I love you guys!!! #soar." (sic)
Water Baby
Here's one more picture of the hottie to drive away your Monday blues.
VIDEO: Sushmita Sen Gifts A Scuba Diving Experience To Her Daughter Alisah On Her 10th Birthday!