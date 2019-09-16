Sushmita Sen Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Rohman Shawl In These Photos & It's All Things LOVE!

Picture-Perfect

Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl enjoy a boat ride and are seen here posing for an adorable couple picture.

It's Love All Around

In this candid click, the actress is flaunting her toned body in a black bikini as she rests her head on her beau's lap.

They Look So Good Together!

Sushmita captioned the pictures as, '#Love' with a kiss emoji. Her boyfriend dropped a cute comment which read, "Bliss."

Rise Like A Phoenix

Earlier, Sushmita had shared a picture where she was seen posing on a deck. Her caption read, ""To embody the spirit of a Phoenix, one must embrace the transformative power of a Ricochet!! #phoenix #ricochet #reborn #trasformation #undyingspirit I love you guys!!! #soar." (sic)

Water Baby

Here's one more picture of the hottie to drive away your Monday blues.