Sushmita Sen On Her Cold War With Aishwarya Rai: Cannot Speak For Her; She's A Different Person

Model Anupama Verma Lost My Passport

Sushmita Sen further added, ''She needed it for some ID proofing. So I very confidently told Miss India, ‘Don't worry my passport is very safely with Anupama Verma'. She couldn't find it. She couldn't find it so she did take responsibility for it and said that I don't know what I have done but the timing of it was scary because I had to then go crying to my dad. I said, I don't know what to do because you see my family is not from those well connected networking people."

The Organisers Wanted Aishwarya Rai To Go For Miss Universe

When Rajeev asked if the organisers wanted Aishwarya to go for Miss Universe instead of her, she said, "That's correct. They did. I was not crying but I was very angry because you know when you win something rightfully so, you are not requesting it. So now we have to come together and ensure that this gets done. So it's easy to say that now we can't find it, the passport is lost and Miss World is in November so you go later and we'll figure out your passport till then.''

If I Can't Go, Nobody Else Will Go

She went on to add, ''I only cried in front of my father and I said that Baba I am not going for anything else. I rightfully deserve to go for this. So if I can't go, nobody else will go, that's it and my father was like let me see what I can do and I will go on record to say that Mr Rajesh Pilot helped us to get that passport and he himself went to say that look, she's representing our country so we got to aide this process instead of delay it. And you better believe it that I went for Miss Universe."

On Sharing Cold Vibes With Aishwarya

When asked about the cold war with Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita said, "It was never anything like that. If you go back, luckily social media and interviews by you and other people at least on television, if you go back and retrace that journey, I have always been very warm to her. The idea that I have ever been cold with her is an absolute fallacy like it doesn't exist.''

I Cannot Speak For Aishwarya

"I cannot speak for Aishwarya because she is a different person. There's the way she approaches things which is completely hers. But there was absolutely zero cold vibes. We are definitely very cordial, I meet her often even now after so many years and I see her now as a mom. Our lives have evolved and so beautifully. We were meant to be different people, we are different people.''