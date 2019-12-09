    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sushmita Sen Returns to Bollywood After 10 Years; Calls It Second Innings

      It's been almost a decade since the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen made an appearance in Bollywood. However, the actress has always been active on her Instagram page posting beautiful pictures of her daughters Alisah and Renee. Sushmita, who turned 44 this November also posts adorable pictures with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She has always kept herself fit and positive, considered as an 'inspirational figure' by many.

      Sushmita took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a special surprise to her fans. She has shared about her second innings to Bollywood. She said, she is all ready to return to the screen after a long break of almost 10 years.

      Sushmita was seen standing looking through her window.

      She wrote, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!!😊❤️ They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!!👏😍❤️ 🙏 I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! 😁💃🏻💋 #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime 👊😉😄💋❤️💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 🙏."

      Excited on her announcement, fans started to fill her Instagram post with delightful comments.

      Comments like,

      sushma.a.gupta: finally .....❤️

      dippteee: Can't wait

      goodbadugly_123: Pls give us a HINT ! DIGITAL OR BIG SCREEN ? DOESNT MATTER THOUGH BUT JUST EAGER.

      applerosegarden: We love you more

      mysterious_anwesha20: We are so eagerly waiting to see you Ma'm❤️❤️, started pouring in.

      Sushmita Sen was last seen in films like, 'Biwi No.1', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Aankhen', 'Sirf Tum' and 'Filhaal'. Her recent announcement has created a happy wave among her fans and others. We can't wait to see Sushmita on big screen again!

      Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
