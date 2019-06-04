Sushmita Sen- Rohman Shawl's Love Story Began With An Instagram DM; Read Details Here!

Rohman Shawl Sent Sushmita A Direct Message On Instagram

Clarifying that she didn't meet Rohman in a fashion show, Sushmita revealed, "No, actually we didn't. It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

A Beautiful Mistake

She further added, "Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone."

Sushmita Dropped Him A Text Thanking Him For The Message

The actress felt that Rohman was a very warm and passionate person. She then dropped a text to him saying, "Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world."

Rohman Invited Her Over For A Game Of Football

This happened just before she was leaving for the US. After receiving a text from Sushmita, a thrilled Rohman messaged her back, " I am jumping from one room to another, I cannot believe you responded." Sushmita added that she then got to know him slowly. "And then, I got to know him slowly when I came back and that too was an open offer to come play football with him."

But, Sushmita Had Other Plans

Rohman asked Sushmita to come see him play football but instead, she asked for coffee. The actress revealed, "And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple."