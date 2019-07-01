Sushmita Sen- Rohman Shawl Put An End To Break-up Rumours With This Gym Picture!

Sushmita Sen still in relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Last week, there were various media reports floating in about Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl's relationship being under the rocks, after the latter shared a series of cryptic posts in his Instagram stories.

One of his Instagram stories read, "HEY YOU. Yes I am talking to you!! What's bothering you?? Come on, i am all ears for you for the next 24 hours...Talk to me," which led to speculations that all might not be well between the lovebirds. Well folks, turns out things are fine between them and the proof is Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post.

The actress shared a picture where she is seen posing with her beau Rohman Shawl in the gym. She captioned it as, "He's lean...she's mean. I love you @rohmanshawl. #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!!"

Soon, Rohman too dropped a comment, "And she is #mine," with heart emojis. Well, all their fans can finally take a sigh of relief!

Earlier on Rajeev Masand's chat show, Sushmita revealed that her love story with Rohman began with an Instagram DM. She said, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was," she said.

"Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone," she further added.

Sushmita then dropped a text to Rohman saying, "Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world."

She further revealed, "And then, I got to know him slowly when I came back and that too was an open offer to come play football with him."

Sushmita also opened up about whether her daughters Renee and Alisah approved of their relationship and said, "I am lucky that they get along. Like my little one would ask me 'So what if I don't like your boyfriend or I don't want you to get married to somebody,?' I said, 'I would listen to that respectfully and then get married. You don't have to marry him, I do'. You don't have to like someone because I like someone."

Sushmita Sen On Her Cold War With Aishwarya Rai: Cannot Speak For Her; She's A Different Person