    Sushmita Sen Shares An Achievement With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra

    Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram page and shared the list of 'World's Most Admired 2019' and we're as happy as her, to see her name in the list. Sushmita shares this achievement along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. While Sushmita stands at seventeenth rank, Deepika, Priyanka and Aishwarya stand at thirteenth, fourteenth and sixteenth, respectively.

    While sharing the list, Sushmita Sen wrote, "What an honour!!! 🙏❤️ Thank you friends from around the World, for always finding a way to reciprocate my love & admiration!!! I FEEL THE LOVE!!!🤗😍💃🏻 #yourstruly #worldsmostadmiredwomen #2019 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️💃"

    What an honour!!! 🙏❤️ Thank you friends from around the World, for always finding a way to reciprocate my love & admiration!!! I FEEL THE LOVE!!!🤗😍💃🏻 #yourstruly #worldsmostadmiredwomen #2019 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️💃🏻🇮🇳

    Her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, who sounded equally elated commented on her post, "Well deserved jaan meri ❤️😘😘😘 I am so so proud of you 😘❤️❤️I love you ❤️." Awww, aren't they love goals? The way Rohan cherishses Sushmita is so adorable!

    Just like Rohman, netizens also feel that Sushmita is well deserved. Here's how they reacted to her achievement..

    @saanyeahhhh: "You are the best miss universe any country could ever have ❤🌏"

    @nishasashi: "Wow..... Very well deserved."

    @keerthantan3: "Wow!!♥️♥️Much deserving."

    @makeupbyswat: "You are a living story an inspiration to all whole world we are so proud to have you @sushmitasen47 ❤️❤️ keep shining."

    Keep inspiring, Sushmita Sen!

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 9:02 [IST]
