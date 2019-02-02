Sushmita Sen Snapped With Daughters & Her Beau Rohman Shawl; Parineeti Chopra Spotted At Airport

Sushmita Travels With Her Daughters And Boyfriend

Sushmita Sen was travelling with her two daughters Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl when they were snapped at the airport today. The four of them looked like a happy family as they posed for the cameras. Sushmita looked lovely in t-shirt with a velvet overcoat and denims. Her daughters twinned in tee, denims and yellow quilted jackets. Rohman looked handsome in a Boss sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

Parineeti Looks Fresh In A Minimal Make Up Look

Looking fresh in a minimal make up look, Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the airport. She wore a classic white shirt with denims look while carrying a stylish handbag.

Varun Snapped At The Airport

Varun Dhawan was also snapped at the airport on Saturday morning. He looked totally cute in a clean shaven look sporting a casual avatar. He wore a grey tee with denims, and a zip up jacket. Varun has been busy shooting for Remo D'Souza's ‘3' in Amritsar. He recently injured his knee while shooting for a dance sequence.

Anand Ahuja Jets Off

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja was also spotted at the airport today. He stepped out in a casual look, wearing a white tee with brown pants, and a beige hooded zip up jacket.

Nisha Kaur Weber Hides From The Cameras

Sunny Leone's adorable chirpy daughter Nisha Kaur Weber was spotted with her dad Daniel Weber at the airport. Nisha looked too cute as she covered herself and hid from the cameras. She rocked a t-shirt with printed leggings and a denim jacket. She sported a cute pair of baby sunglasses. Dad Daniel looked suave in a t-shirt with ripped jeans.

Shakti Kapoor & Yuvraj Singh Pose Together

Shakti Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh posed for the cameras at the airport on Saturday afternoon. Shakti Kapoor ‘s swag was on point with his cool outfit. Yuvraj sported a casual look.