Sushmita Sen Thanks 'Jaan' Rohman Shawl For A 'Magical' Birthday Surprise; Watch Videos!

The gorgeous Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday yesterday (November 19). The former beauty queen kick-started her birthday celebrations with a heartfelt note penned by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl which was followed by a workout session. Later in the evening, the 'Dilbar' girl got all emotional when Rohman and her daughters, Alisah and Renee treated her with a special surprise.

Later, Sushmita took to her Instagram page to share a series of videos from her birthday celebrations with her fans. In one of them, the actress is seen getting overwhelmed after she is taken to the terrace of her house which is beautifully decorated and lit up. Right from lights, pictures, balloons to cakes, the evening was indeed 'magical' in all sense.

She captioned the video as, "What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD'VE WISHED FOR & MORE❤️❤️❤️😁💃🏻🌈 Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love you😍💋Everyone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!!😅👏 And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!!🤗❤️😊Even my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!!😀😇🤗 #sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl 😄💃🏻❤️🎵 I love you guys!! #duggadugga 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻."

Check out her Instagram post here.

Earlier in the morning, Sushmita's beau Rohman Shawl penned a love-soaked note for his lady-love by sharing a beautiful click of the actress and calling her the 'light of his life'.

His post read, "Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life !!. .Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain ! ❤️ .HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN 😘😘#44 lets rule this number as well !!!@sushmitasen47 Bring it on !! ☀️❤️😘." (sic)

Have a look at his post here.

To this, Sushmita replied back, "Inshaallah Aameen!!!!🙏👊❤️ Thank you jaan, for everything you are & all that you do!!! I love you ya!!!😍😁❤️🤗💃🏻." (sic)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are quite vocal about their relationship and always keep dropping adorable posts for each other on social media. In a recent interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, the actress opened up about how their love story with an Instagram DM.

