    Sussanne Calls Hrithik Roshan BFF & Soulmate On His Birthday; Preity Zinta, Tiger Shroff Wish Him

    Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today and he received heartwarming wishes from his friends from the industry. Of all of them, the sweetest wish was from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who referred to Hrithik as her BFF and soulmate when she shared a couple of photos of their kids and themselves. Preity Zinta, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh also shared loving wishes to Hrithik on their social media. Read what they all wished!

    Sussanne's Sweet Birthday Wish For Ex-Hubby Hrithik

    Sussanne Khan may be Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, but the two are still the best of friends, and share a genuinely loving relationship. Sussanne shared pictures of herself, Hrithik and their kids on Instagram and wished Hrithik for his birthday. Her caption read, "Happiest, happy birthday to my BFF from and through this world and onto other realms. The force will always be with you. #shineonunlimited #thisman #bestBBF #10january2019 #bestdadintheworld #soulmate." (sic). Within 9 hours of sharing this, the post had garnered over 95,000 likes!

    Preity Zinta's Adorable Birthday Wish

    Preity Zinta is a very close friend to Hrithik Roshan. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her kissing Hrithik on the cheek and wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling @hrithikroshan. It's been a long time since we burned up the dance floor on your birthday but I shall wait till we meet again💃😘❤ Here's wishing you loads of love, success, sexiness and kisses now and always .. xoxo ❤🌈🎂💥 #friendsforever#happybirthday#happybirthdayhrithikroshan #birthdayboy#kisses #ting" (sic)

    Farah Khan Shared A Throwback Pic Of Her And Hrithik

    Farah Khan also had a special memory to share on the occasion of Hrithik's birthday. She posted a throwback picture from 2003 of her and Hrithik dancing with strangers on a beach, and wrote, "When v would dance with random strangers on the beaches of Koh samoi.. (new years eve 2003) lov u @hrithikroshan happy birthday !♥️#duggu" (sic)

    Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Hrithik

    Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to wish Hrithik. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @iHrithik. Have a super year Bro Braz! Full power to you." (sic)

    Sonali, Hrithik & Sussanne Are Close Friends

    Sonali Bendre is very close to Sussanne and Hrithik. She posted a picture of all of them together and captioned it, "Happiest Birthday to you, Duggu! Love, health and happiness always!
    Lots of love! @iHrithik" (sic)

    'Have A Blessed Birthday Hrithik' Writes Riteish

    Riteish Deshmukh had a very sweet birthday wish to Hrithik. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik -have a blessed one... you are a fine example of a great son & an extraordinary father... god bless your entire family with good health and happiness. Much love." (sic)

    Hrithik Is Tiger's Inspirtation

    Tiger Shroff is a huge fan of Hrithik. He shared a video of himself dancing to Hrithik's song ‘Ek pal ka jeena' and captioned it so - "Blessed to be working with my inspiration 🙏🙏🙏😇😇 thank you for being born and giving direction and inspiration to so many of us! #happybirthday @hrithikroshan ❤" (sic)

    Blessed to be working with my inspiration 🙏🙏🙏😇😇 thank you for being born and giving direction and inspiration to so many of us! #happybirthday @hrithikroshan ❤

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 21:44 [IST]
