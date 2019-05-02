Sussanne Khan Recalls FALLING IN LOVE With Hrithik Roshan When She Met Him For The First Time!
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan might not be a married couple anymore but the duo maintains a very warm equation with each other and they're continuously there 'together' for their kids. In his recent interview with Pinkvilla, when Sussanne Khan was asked why didn't she enter Bollywood, Sussanne spilled many beans and also also recalled her first meeting with Hrithik Roshan and she fell in love with him!
How Sussanne Was Bitten By The Bug Of Designing?
She was quoted as saying, "Since I was 5, I was bitten by the bug of designing. It was all around me in my home. I used to have architectural digest magazines. My mum used to be an interior designer in those days."
'Acting Didn't Attract Me'
"I was 5 years old when I used to go with her on sites and I fell in love with the world of color and design. I was obsessed with that world. I wanted to be a part of that world. Acting is equally a tough job but it didn't attract me," said Sussanne.
Sussanne Also Recalls Meeting Hrithik
"I can't do something if it doesn't attract me 100%. I am all in or nothing. There was no question of not going in designing. That's when I explored, studied, went to LA and came back when I met a superstar boy who was not a superstar (Hrithik) at that time, but was one in my eyes when I met him."
Sussanne Is Happy With Her Profession
"But before this I didn't realize I didn't have any interest in the film world. But destiny gets me back that way. I love the films and the industry, but I am so happy being where I am in my profession."
Sussanne Also Revealed Hrithik's Worst Performance
In a recent chat show on Colours Infinity, she was asked that in her opinion, which is Hrithik Roshan's worst on-screen performance. To which she replied saying, "Yaadein."
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30.