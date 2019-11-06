Swara Bhaskar Recalls Abusing A 4-Year-Old Kid For Calling Her 'Aunty'; Netizens Spit Fire

Swara Bhaskar is controversy's favourite child. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress often hits the headlines for her bold statements. Recently, Swara found herself facing the wrath of the netizens after she referred to a four-year-old child actor as "chu**ya" and "kameena" on a show called, 'Son of Abish'.

A video of Swara is spreading like wildfire on the internet where she is seen using swear words to describe her experience of working with a child actor for an advertisement during her early days in the industry.

Speaking to comedians Abish Mathew and Kunal Kamra on the show, Swara revealed that she was quite upset with the fact that the child had addressed her as 'aunty' when she had just begun her career.

According to Swara, she did not say the word 'chu**ya' to the child actor's face but uttered it in her thoughts. She even went on to add that children are basically "evil".

Swara's behaviour didn't go down well with the netizens who slammed her left and right for using swear words for a kid. In fact, the hashtag #Swara_aunty started trending on Twitter. Here's what some of them had to say.

This is ‘humour’? Calling a 4 year old child a ‘Ch*^%a’ a ‘Kameena’? Saying with great confidence that children are ‘evil’? #PanautiJunior is sounding completely deranged here, and that moron @kunalkamra88 is watching like a drunk dodo at this ‘wisdom’. pic.twitter.com/wM7f401tkm — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) November 4, 2019

Swara Bhasker needs help. Pathetic. https://t.co/RK9E8uT50J — Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) November 4, 2019

Can this #swara_aunty be charged for abusing a 4 year old child ? Disgust me to the core&they call themself educated&sophisticated.I think she was a born moron when she was 4,kaun si min ki galti se yeh paida hui thi parents must be ashamed of her. You embarrass them as well 🤬 — Vandy (@im_vandy) November 4, 2019

Swara Bhasker uses derogatory language for a child only because he called her an “Aunty”!



Last year this very woman was holding placards & standing up against the abuse of a child!



Hypocrisy much? pic.twitter.com/md4JR8Ieom — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, an NGO - Legal Rights Protection Forum, has reportedly filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and demanded action to be taken against the actress.

On the other hand, Swara is yet to react to this whole controversy.

