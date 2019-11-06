    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Swara Bhaskar Recalls Abusing A 4-Year-Old Kid For Calling Her 'Aunty'; Netizens Spit Fire

      Swara Bhaskar is controversy's favourite child. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress often hits the headlines for her bold statements. Recently, Swara found herself facing the wrath of the netizens after she referred to a four-year-old child actor as "chu**ya" and "kameena" on a show called, 'Son of Abish'.

      A video of Swara is spreading like wildfire on the internet where she is seen using swear words to describe her experience of working with a child actor for an advertisement during her early days in the industry.

      Speaking to comedians Abish Mathew and Kunal Kamra on the show, Swara revealed that she was quite upset with the fact that the child had addressed her as 'aunty' when she had just begun her career.

      According to Swara, she did not say the word 'chu**ya' to the child actor's face but uttered it in her thoughts. She even went on to add that children are basically "evil".

      Swara's behaviour didn't go down well with the netizens who slammed her left and right for using swear words for a kid. In fact, the hashtag #Swara_aunty started trending on Twitter. Here's what some of them had to say.

      Meanwhile, an NGO - Legal Rights Protection Forum, has reportedly filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and demanded action to be taken against the actress.

      On the other hand, Swara is yet to react to this whole controversy.

