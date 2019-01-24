Swara Bhaskar Says It Is Tough To Call Out Patriarchy In One’s Own Home

'The Most Difficult Thing Is To Question People Around You'

Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar sat down to discuss patriarchy and feminism on Kareena's radio chat show, and the discussions were insightful and meaningful. When Kareena asked Swara if it is a tough thing to call out patriarchy in one's own home, Swara said, "It's very tough. The most difficult thing is to question yourself and people around you, especially whom you love the most including your parents, brother and boyfriend."

Patriarchy Shoulf Be Viewed As A Conversation Between Sensible People

"When it comes to patriarchy it should be viewed as a conversation among sensible people. Also, I feel bad for boys sometimes because the problem lies with the parenting method which doesn't let them equip with strong and opinionated women. They have also silently absorbed that patriarchal attitude and don't know how to deal with this," she added.

Swara's Own Life Is Affect By Patriarchy

Swara's own life is affected by the patriarchal set up ingrained in her close ones. Talking about it she said, "I have experienced this myself that my boyfriend Himanshu wouldn't discuss his work with me despite being in the same industry which I pointed out to him. He told me this is because of that what he has imbibed from his father as he never seen his father discussing the work with his mother back at home." But it is one step in the right direction if a person reflects on where the mind set comes from and recognizes it and wants to work towards a change.

Does Bollywood Have A Responsibility?

Swara and Kareena also discussed if films are one some level influencing the patriarchal set up in society. Swara said, "Bollywood is also a part of our society. When there is no consciousness in the society, where will Bollywood get its consciousness from." Kareena agreed with her and said, "Bollywood films are not meant to be changing society." Well, there may be some who may disagree with that.