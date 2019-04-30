English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Swara Bhaskar Shuts Down A Troll Who Targeted Her Over Her Masturb*tion Scene!

    By
    |

    As pathetic as it sounds, but trolls target Swara Bhaskar, while campaigning for the ongoing election. A few photos of placard that reads, "This election, don't be like Swara Bhasker. Use your finger well. Vote well." have been going viral on Internet and Swara Bhaskar has the best reply to shut such trolls!

    While re-tweeting such misogynist tweet, she tweeted, "Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! Don't mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two." [sic]

    swara-bhaskar-shuts-down-a-troll-who-targeted-her-while-campaigning

    For the unversed, Swara recently campaigned for former student leader and CP's Begusarai candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

    Katrina Says Priyanka Was Not The FIRST CHOICE Of Bharat's Producer But She Was!

    On the work front, Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.

    Read more about: swara bhaskar
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue