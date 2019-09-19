English
    Swara Bhaskar Takes Off Her Heels, Walks Barefoot On IIFA Green Carpet!

    Swara Bhaskar is a boss lady who lives life on her own terms, and for that, we bow down. On the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2019, Swara took off her heels and walked into the event barefoot. The actress did not give a hoot about expected standards of appearance, and made a statement about being comfort in fashion. Check it out.

    Swara Bhaskar Takes Off Her Heels At IIFA 2019!

    While Bollywood celebrities came dressed up in their fashionable best to IIFA, Swara dressed down on the green carpet. She took to Twitter to share a picture of her taking off her heels, and wrote, "Of course this happened! My lifelong enmity with heels continues onto the red carpet #cantdoheels," (sic).

    Swara has made it clear in the past how much she hates wearing heels. She had once said that her worst nightmare is wearing heels on the red carpet, wishing that she lived in a world where it isn't expected of women that they wear heels.

    IIFA 2019 was a truly glamorous star-studded night. The globe-trotting awards show decided to let Bollywood's hometown, Mumbai, host the show's 20th installment. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor awards for Padmaavat and Raazi respectively, whereas Andhadhun won the Best Plotline.

    Read more about: swara bhaskar iifa
