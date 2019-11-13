Swara Bhasker Reacts To Her Viral Video Of Abusing A Child: 'It Was Said Jokingly'

Swara Bhasker Says The Viral Video Was Out Of Context

A Hindustan Times report quoted her as saying, "I was on a comedy show, narrating a funny incident about my first experience shooting in Mumbai. In that partly exaggerated and satirical narration, where I was using a comedic, adult and self-deprecating tone, I used certain swear words. The words were used to display in an adult-humorous tone, my exaggerated frustrations and emotions during my struggling days."

The Actress Denies Abusing Any Child Actor

She further added, "Comics do it all the time, and the show's format is of a comedic genre. Most importantly, if you actually watch the show, you would realize that I actually was the one looking out for the child's welfare -- trying to make sure he gets a bathroom break, which other people on the set seemingly didn't care about. I have never abused children nor any co-actor and I have always treated children with the care, affection and the responsible conduct they deserve. I actually like children. The quip that children are evil was obviously a joke."

Does She Think The Matter Was Blown Out Of Proportion?

To this, Swara told the daily, "Of course it did! The whole controversy was clearly targeted and constructed. I'm not trying to justify swearing -- those were undoubtedly an ill-advised choice of words, but they were not seriously used. It was said jokingly and self-deprecatingly. Comics do it all the time without anyone blinking an eyelid."

Swara Bhasker Lashes Out At Media

Stressing that it is very "important to address and correct the factually inaccurate things being circulated about oneself or anyone for that matter in public", the actress said, "The problem with these frivolous controversies, whose agenda is to generate fake outrage, is that sometimes while reporting them, the media plays into the hands of these people in terms of how the headlines are phrased. On this issue most of the headlines scream -- Swara Bhasker in trouble for abusing four-year-old child. This is patently false. I did not abuse that or any child. It's important for me to correct that and at least put out a factually accurate version and the full context of what happened."