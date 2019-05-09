Swara Bhasker ROASTS A Modi Bhakt Who Sneakily Recorded A Video With Her!

Swara Bhasker is one of the few Bollywood actresses who have never shied from giving a piece of her mind when it comes to trollers. There have been times when she has been trolled, slut-shamed and even condemned for being vocal about issues. But Swara being Swara never fails to give them some major burns.

Something similar happened recently when a man asked to click a picture with Swara. When the actress obliged for the picture, things took an unexpected turn. He secretly switched to the video mood and instead sneakily recorded a video of himself saying "Aayega toh Modi hi' while Swara is in the frame.

The man who turned out to be a Modi supporter later even shared the video on his Twitter page with a caption that read, "'epic beizzati'. The video soon went viral on the internet and received all kinds of reactions. Check it out here.

One user commented, "surgical strike part 3....." Another one wrote, "Naya Hindustan hai, selfie lega bhi, aur beizzati bhi karega."

Not the one to take things light, Swara soon took to Twitter to blast the man. She tweeted, "A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige 'coz I don't discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I'm unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile."

Swara has been actively campaigning against BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur who is an accused in Malegoan blasts case. She was quoted a saying by IANS, "What Pragya Thakur represents in the election is harmful. She is a mix of politics and crime."